50th Anniversary Art Exhibition
Hallam Art Group are holding an Art Exhibition and Sale at the Dorothy Fox Education Centre in the Sheffield Botanical Gardens over the May Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday 4th to Monday 6th May from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.
It is now 50 years since Eric Gregory and Isabel Blincow started the Hallam Art Group and it has since gone from strength to strength, making it one of the largest groups for mainly amateur artists in Sheffield. This year there will be over 200 paintings to view and for sale at the exhibition, all painted by members of the group.
Admission to the exhibition is free and refreshments are available.