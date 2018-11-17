£50000 worth of drugs seized in South Yorkshire

Police have seized £50,000 worth of drugs from a property in South Yorkshire

Officers uncovered a substantial cannabis set up at an address on Doncaster Road, whilst carrying out enquiries in the Measborough Dike area of Barnsley.

Drugs seized in Barnsley

The set up consisted of five rooms full of cannabis, with a total of 117 plants.

Police are continuing with their investigation to locate the suspects responsible.

Sgt Stephen Newton said, “We are making substantial efforts to reduce drug use and supply within the Barnsley area. It’s estimated that value of this finding is £50,000, a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets.”

