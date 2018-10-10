£500,000 to fix Doncaster village roads from risk of landslides 

Council bosses have signed off a six-figure sum to fix slopes along two Doncaster roads.

Around £500,000 will be spent securing slopes in the Sykehouse area which are said to be putting road users at risk.

Council workers will attend locations along Rudgate Lane and Sykehouse Road where bank slippages and water next to the highways have created cracks and depressions on the surfaces.

Bosses say the work is vital to avoid ‘significant structural bank rotation’ and failure to fix the problem could pose a ‘serious safety risk to road users’

Works to rectify the slope stabilisation issues is aimed to reduce the amount of ‘reactive maintenance’ carried out each year and within the long term and it is said to be the most cost beneficial solution.

The scheme will also ensure the highway remains safe and serviceable while ‘mitigating against third party insurance claims’ for damage and injury.

Documents seen by councillors show the money will be taken from the corporate resources budget. Around of £110,000 will be taken from 2018/2019 budget and £400,000 from the 2019/2020 pot.

Kyle Hebdon, an officer working within the regeneration and environment team, said: “Should this scheme not be delivered then road traffic will likely be subject to damage and road users may be prone to injury on account of the extensive and worsening road settlement.

“In addition, the open fissures in the road surface will allow water to penetrate into the structure of the road adjacent to the watercourse which in turn will soften the road foundations leading to bank slippage and consequential road construction failure.”