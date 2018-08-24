£50, 000 worth of drugs seized in Sheffield raid 

Police netted £50, 000 worth of drugs during a raid at a home in Sheffield.

Specialist officers swooped at the property in Roach Road, Sharrow Vale, and recovered more than 10kg of cannabis.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: Owls kids, that first win and what a difference a day makes to Jos

They discovered a number of the plants growing in the attic, bedrooms and cellar.

However no arrests were made during the road yesterday and officers are tracing those responsible.

Sergeant Adam Wood, of the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a great result for our team, demonstrating our continued efforts to tackle organised crime and drug-related offences in the city.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

“I want to recognise in particular the efforts of PC Wickstone, PC Taylor, PC Shaw and PCSOs Martin Brown, Jordan Buck and Sujata Kaladagi, all of whom have worked around the clock to develop this warrant and then to secure and recover evidence at the property.

“I hope the Sharrow Vale community is reassured by this positive result, we have taken a significant amount of cannabis off the streets and disrupted the activity of criminals operating in the area.

READ MORE: Re-appeal after motorbike rider is killed in Sheffield collision

“Our work is ongoing and an investigation continues to try and identify individuals associated with this criminality.

“If you hold any information that could assist, please call police on 101 or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”