Here are the best dog-friendly attractions and activities to spend with your four-legged friend among the panoramic views of the Peak District.

With rugged mountains and expansive lowlands, the Peak District offers plenty for our furry friends to enjoy. From sniffing out near trails and old ruins, to sampling local cuisine, there are plenty of attractions in the Peak District that will get your dog’s tail wagging this weekend.

The Peak Cottages team has shared five perfect dog-friendly days out within an hour of Sheffield. Check them out below.

The Goyt Valley

The Goyt Valley is a particularly good place for walkies – including trails that are great for off-lead dog walks in the Peak District. Delve into the woods and stroll around expansive reservoirs at your leisure. Routes range in length and difficulty - from a 2-mile riverside walk to a more challenging 12-mile trek from Fernilee to Castle Naze. The reward is the breathtaking views along the way.

Why your dog will love this: The variety of walks and smells to sniff on offer is simply paw-some

Best for: All dogs, as the many routes differ in length, terrain, and difficulty.

Mam Tor

To experience rugged moorland, the Eastern Moors near Sheffield are the best; you’ll find spectacular scenery in abundance when visiting one of the most famous landmarks in the area – Mam Tor. There is a 3-mile circular walk from the Mam Nick car park, which affords fabulous views of over the Edale Valley to Kinder Scout. Alternatively, take time to enjoy the 6.5-mile walk up from Castleton.

Why your dog will love this: The views will make them feel like the world’s top dog

Best for: Fairly active doggos, as while the route is mainly on a decent stone footpath, there are some steps and steep climbs

Mam Tor offers a wide range of routes to suit many abilities.

Castleton Caverns

For a unique dog-friendly adventure, head underground with a visit to Blue John Cavern, Treak Cliff Cavern, Peak Cavern or Speedwell Cavern – or check out all four. These caverns offer a fascinating exploration of Blue John stone and the mining industry surrounding it. Canine friends are welcome to hop on the boat which transports visitors through Speedwell Cavern and are also welcome to explore Peak Cavern.

Why your dog will love this: The caverns make an exciting and unique canine adventure

Best for: Curious pups who will enjoy going underground

Peveril Castle

Looming above Castleton, the ruins of Peveril Castle make a great dog-friendly destination when visiting the Peak District. The keep dates back to 1176. As well as offering a captivating insight into the castle’s history, you can take in the awe-inspiring views of the surrounding countryside, out over the Hope Valley.

Why your dog will love this: It’s a bracing uphill trek but well worth the effort for the views

Best for: Canines who want to be king or queen of the castle

The ruins of Peveril Castle guarantees stunning views.

Pug and Pudding

When checking out dog-friendly cafes in the Peak District, Pug and Pudding, on Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, is worth a visit. Glowing reviews praise the ‘beautiful food’ and ‘friendly staff’, and customers – human and canine - are assured of excellent service. The relaxing atmosphere makes this a great pit stop off during a day of exploration.

Why your dog will love this: A chance to rest after a busy day and make some new canine pals