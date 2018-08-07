£5,000 reward offered over man with links to South Yorkshire wanted in connection with Cleethorpes murder

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information on a man wanted in connection with a Cleethorpes murder who police say could be in South Yorkshire.

28-year-old Abdi Ali is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

Murder victim, Shaun Lyall.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall who was found dead on Sidney Street in Cleethorpes on July 17.

Four people have since been arrested over his death with one released on bail, two released under investigation and one released unconditionally.

Officers are now launching have now launched a wanted appeal for Abdi Ali, who they say can be recognised by his distinctive gold tooth at the front of his mouth.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller who is in charge of the investigation said: “We are very keen to find Abdi Ali in connection with the death of Shaun Lyall.

“If you see him, I would advise that you do not approach him and call the police on 101 immediately.

“If you have information in relation to the reward offered by the charity Crimestoppers, please call them directly on 0800 555 111 or use their online form.

"Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers remains 100% anonymous. Always.”

Crimestoppers have now offered a reward of up to £5,000 to anyone who can give information to the charity about Abdi Ali’s whereabouts.

They can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward came into effect on August 3 and expires on November 3, 2018.