£45million for Andy Sinton and the £40m England man - How much these Sheffield Wednesday signings would cost in today’s money, according to research

That’s according to research from TotallyMoney, which took the average transfer values of players since the English Premier League began in 1992, and compared the increase in transfer costs over time. From this, they calculated a “football player inflation” to work out how much our favourite footballers would cost if they were bought today, and these are the results.

1. Dejan Stefanovic Then: 2m GBP. Now: 19.7m

2. Gilles De Bilde Then: 3.3m. Now: 21.3m

3. Ian Nolan Then: 1.5m. Now: 21.6m

4. Chris Waddle Then: 1m. Now: 22.4m.

