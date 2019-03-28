£45million for Andy Sinton and the £40m England man - How much these Sheffield Wednesday signings would cost in today’s money, according to research
He was a then-club record purchase when Sheffield Wednesday splashed the cash in 1993… but Andy Sinton would cost a remarkable £45MILLION in today’s money.
That’s according to research from TotallyMoney, which took the average transfer values of players since the English Premier League began in 1992, and compared the increase in transfer costs over time. From this, they calculated a “football player inflation” to work out how much our favourite footballers would cost if they were bought today, and these are the results.