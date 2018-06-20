400 mile cycle sets off from Sheffield Town Hall to Somme, France

Have your say

A 400-mile charity bike ride departed today from Sheffield Town Hall to raise money for Sheffield Memorial Park.

The four day fundraiser will see 17 cyclists travel to Somme in France to commemorate the lives of the Sheffield PALS who died on the opening day of the Battle of Somme in 1916.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid was due to take part in the event but suffered a shoulder injury Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours before the start.

He said: “I'm feeling embarrassed and gutted to be honest. I’ve been looking forward to the ride for a long time now, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to cycle to France for a great cause.”

Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce is among the team, as well as historian Gavin Holliday and Colonel Geoffrey Norton.

The team is dedicated to ensuring future generations can continue to visit the park and remember lives lost.

Starting July 1 1916, the Sheffield City Battalion fought alongside Accrington Pals to capture the village of Sierre.

The Memorial Park was the location of the British Front Line and now marks the four small woods used by the army - Mark, Luke, John and Matthew.

The Just Giving page ‘Sheffield to Somme’ has been opened to raise funds for the renovation of the site, which has already raised over £17,000.

The team will stop in cities such as Rotterdam and Ghent before arriving in Bappaume to lay a wreath and recognise the lives lost in the war.

Magid hopes to welcome the cyclists back into Sheffield on Sunday at the Memorial Park.