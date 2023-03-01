News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

40 unclaimed estates in Sheffield you could inherit if you have these surnames - full list

These are the surnames of the deceased whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago

If you have one of these surnames, you may be the heir to one of 40 unclaimed estates in Sheffield as released by the Treasury. When a person dies without a valid will and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance, the estate becomes unclaimed.

When this happens, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property,’ and the Crown assumes ownership. If family members believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s property, they have a 12-year period after the Crown takes control of the estate to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If the claim is filed after the 12-year period has expired, the Treasury will accept claims for up to 30 years from the date of death, with no interest paid on the money retained. An unclaimed estate, according to the Treasury, might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions.

Most Popular

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

  1. Husband, wife or civil partner
  2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
  3. Mother or father
  4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
  5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased.
  6. Grandparents
  7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
  8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both. 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield

  1. Ali-Bin-Ali
  2. Allen
  3. Bailey
  4. Bawden
  5. Box
  6. Brown
  7. Casson
  8. Cooper
  9. Davies
  10. Dejneka
  11. Donaghy
  12. Donovan
  13. Ellis
  14. Fletcher
  15. Griffiths
  16. Hamer
  17. Hill
  18. Horton
  19. Ibbotson
  20. Jamieson
  21. Johanes
  22. Juhasz
  23. Keatley
  24. Kolencik
  25. Little
  26. Littlewood
  27. Locke
  28. Marston
  29. McDermott
  30. McGinty
  31. Moore
  32. Murphy
  33. Naylor
  34. Oldale
  35. Parmar
  36. Pegg
  37. Prystasz
  38. Redmond
  39. Ronksley
  40. White
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.

According to the Treasury, the unclaimed estates might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions.
According to the Treasury, the unclaimed estates might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions.
According to the Treasury, the unclaimed estates might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions.
Sheffield