These are the surnames of the deceased whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

If you have one of these surnames, you may be the heir to one of 40 unclaimed estates in Sheffield as released by the Treasury . When a person dies without a valid will and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance, the estate becomes unclaimed.

When this happens, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property,’ and the Crown assumes ownership. If family members believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s property, they have a 12-year period after the Crown takes control of the estate to come forward.

If the claim is filed after the 12-year period has expired, the Treasury will accept claims for up to 30 years from the date of death, with no interest paid on the money retained. An unclaimed estate, according to the Treasury, might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions.

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on Mother or father Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased. Grandparents Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants) Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield

Ali-Bin-Ali Allen Bailey Bawden Box Brown Casson Cooper Davies Dejneka Donaghy Donovan Ellis Fletcher Griffiths Hamer Hill Horton Ibbotson Jamieson Johanes Juhasz Keatley Kolencik Little Littlewood Locke Marston McDermott McGinty Moore Murphy Naylor Oldale Parmar Pegg Prystasz Redmond Ronksley White

