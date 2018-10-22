4,000 back call for a change in how Sheffield Council makes decisions

More than 4,000 people have back a petition calling for a change in the way Sheffield Council makes decisions.

Community group It’s Our City launched the Sheffield People’s Petition in August, with the intention of changing the decision-making process at Sheffield Town Hall.

The group is hoping to take action under the Localism Act 2011 to prompt a change from the council’s current ‘strong leader and Cabinet model’ to one where decisions would be taken more by committees, involving more councillors in key decisions.

Shelley Cockayne, It’s Our City committee member, said: “We are getting out and about in the city with the paper petition, speaking to people and explaining about what it’s all about.

“We’ve got about 4,000 signatures and we are organising a number of talks and events across the city, starting in November. We will be adding to the list and we want people to get in touch with us and we will pop along and thell them what it’s all about.”

The legislation requires a petition signed by five per cent of those on the Sheffield Council electoral roll to trigger a referendum – which the group said they’d been told was a total of 20,956.

The group also said it had been told that if they reach the required number of signatures and submit the petition to the council by January 2, a referendum would be held on the same day as the 2019 local elections.

Ms Cokayne said: “We are hopeful of making the required number of signatures and, if we don’t make the January 2 date, we have got a year to do it.

“Once we speak to people and explain it we have people say: ‘Of course, I would like to see that.”

Fylde Borough Council saw a similar change in governance in 2015 following a referendum 12 months previous and West Dorset District Council also made changes following a vote last year.

To sign the petition or find out more, visit www.ipetitions.com/petition/sheffield-peoples-petition.