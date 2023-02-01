These are the surnames of the deceased in Sheffield whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

You might be the heir to one of the 39 unclaimed properties listed by the Treasury in Sheffield if you have one of these surnames. The estate goes unclaimed when a person dies without a valid will and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance.

When this occurs, the deceased person’s possessions are referred to as "ownerless property," and the Crown takes possession. On the other hand, if family members feel they are entitled to a portion of the deceased’s property, they have 12 years from the time the Crown assumes possession of the estate to assert their claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Treasury will permit claims up to 30 years from the date of death if the claim is submitted after the 12-year window has passed and will not charge interest on the money retained. The Treasury defines an unclaimed estate as any type of property, including actual property, money, and personal possessions.

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on Mother or father Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased. Grandparents Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants) Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield

These are the surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield as of February 2023, as listed by the Treasury.

Ali-Bin-Ali Allen Bailey Bawden Box Brown Casson Cooper Davies Dejneka Donaghy Donovan Ellis Fletcher Griffiths Hamer Hill Horton Ibbotson Jamieson Johanes Juhasz Keatley Kolencik Little Littlewood Locke Marston McDermott McGinty Moore Murphy Naylor Oldale Parmar Pegg Prystasz Redmond Ronksley

Please visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad