39 unclaimed estates in Sheffield that you could inherit if you have these surnames, full list

These are the surnames of the deceased in Sheffield whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago

You might be the heir to one of the 39 unclaimed properties listed by the Treasury in Sheffield if you have one of these surnames. The estate goes unclaimed when a person dies without a valid will and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance.

When this occurs, the deceased person’s possessions are referred to as "ownerless property," and the Crown takes possession. On the other hand, if family members feel they are entitled to a portion of the deceased’s property, they have 12 years from the time the Crown assumes possession of the estate to assert their claim.

The Treasury will permit claims up to 30 years from the date of death if the claim is submitted after the 12-year window has passed and will not charge interest on the money retained. The Treasury defines an unclaimed estate as any type of property, including actual property, money, and personal possessions.

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

  1. Husband, wife or civil partner
  2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
  3. Mother or father
  4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
  5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased.
  6. Grandparents
  7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
  8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both. 

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield 

These are the surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sheffield as of February 2023, as listed by the Treasury. 

  1. Ali-Bin-Ali
  2. Allen
  3. Bailey
  4. Bawden
  5. Box
  6. Brown
  7. Casson
  8. Cooper
  9. Davies
  10. Dejneka
  11. Donaghy
  12. Donovan
  13. Ellis
  14. Fletcher
  15. Griffiths
  16. Hamer
  17. Hill
  18. Horton
  19. Ibbotson
  20. Jamieson
  21. Johanes
  22. Juhasz
  23. Keatley
  24. Kolencik
  25. Little
  26. Littlewood
  27. Locke
  28. Marston
  29. McDermott
  30. McGinty
  31. Moore
  32. Murphy
  33. Naylor
  34. Oldale
  35. Parmar
  36. Pegg
  37. Prystasz
  38. Redmond
  39. Ronksley

Please visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.

