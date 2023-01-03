News you can trust since 1887
39 unclaimed estates in Sheffield that you could inherit if you have these surnames, full list

These are the surnames of the deceased whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago

If you have one of these surnames, you may be an heir entitled to one of the 39 unclaimed estates in Sheffield listed by the Treasury. An unclaimed estate happens when a person dies without a valid will in place and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance.

When this occurs, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property,’ and the Crown takes ownership of it. However, family members can come forward during a 12-year period after the Crown takes possession of the estate if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s property.

If the claim is filed after the 12-year term has expired, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money kept.

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

  1. Husband, wife or civil partner
  2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
  3. Mother or father
  4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
  5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased.
  6. Grandparents
  7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
  8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both. 

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Sheffield

  1. Ali-Bin-Ali
  2. Allen
  3. Bailey
  4. Bawden
  5. Box
  6. Brown
  7. Casson
  8. Cooper
  9. Dakin
  10. Davies
  11. Dejneka
  12. Donaghy
  13. Donovan
  14. Ellis
  15. Fletcher
  16. Hamer
  17. Helliwell
  18. Hill
  19. Horton
  20. Ibbotson
  21. Jamieson
  22. Johanes
  23. Juhasz
  24. Keatley
  25. Kolencik
  26. Little
  27. Littlewood
  28. Locke
  29. Marston
  30. McDermott
  31. McGinty
  32. Moore
  33. Murphy
  34. Naylor
  35. Oldale
  36. Parmar
  37. Pegg
  38. Prystasz
  39. Redmond

Please visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.

