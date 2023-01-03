These are the surnames of the deceased whose family have yet to claim their inheritance.

If you have one of these surnames, you may be an heir entitled to one of the 39 unclaimed estates in Sheffield listed by the Treasury . An unclaimed estate happens when a person dies without a valid will in place and no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance.

When this occurs, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property,’ and the Crown takes ownership of it. However, family members can come forward during a 12-year period after the Crown takes possession of the estate if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s property.

If the claim is filed after the 12-year term has expired, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money kept.

Therefore, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on Mother or father Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased. Grandparents Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants) Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

In this case, if you are a first cousin of the deceased, you would be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or a nephew.

The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Sheffield

Ali-Bin-Ali Allen Bailey Bawden Box Brown Casson Cooper Dakin Davies Dejneka Donaghy Donovan Ellis Fletcher Hamer Helliwell Hill Horton Ibbotson Jamieson Johanes Juhasz Keatley Kolencik Little Littlewood Locke Marston McDermott McGinty Moore Murphy Naylor Oldale Parmar Pegg Prystasz Redmond

Please visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.