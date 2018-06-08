£350 worth of prizes up for grabs - win a Sheffield Gift Card in our great competition

Have your say

With Father’s Day fast approaching The Star has teamed up with Sheffield BID to offer the perfect opportunity to treat a dad, grandfather or partner.

Instead of the usual socks, novelty ties or bottle of whisky, let him choose a present that he really loves with a Sheffield Gift Card.

The Sheffield Gift Card is a pre-loaded card that is redeemable in over 80 venues across Sheffield city centre. From restaurants and bars, to department stores and leisure venues, it gives him the freedom to explore all that Sheffield has to offer.

Cards can be redeemed all at once or in part at any of the participating venues and expire after 12 months .

So, what will your Dad purchase?

Short back and sides at Wigs and Warpaints?

A wardrobe update at John Lewis, Eton or Marks and Spencers?

Or maybe a slap-up meal at Piccolino or Browns, taking in the sights of the Millennium Square.

The choices for him are never-ending.

To celebrate Father’s Day we are offering five lucky winners the chance to win their very own gift card, loaded and ready to spend.

We have 1 x £100, 2 x £75 and 2 x £50 up for grabs.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these exclusive prizes, simply answer the following question:

Name three venues where you can redeem your Sheffield Gift Card?

Send your answer, along with your name and email address, to win@sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk and we will pick the lucky winners by Tuesday June 12.

Entries and data are being handled by Sheffield BID.

So go on, give Dad the gift of choice this Father’s Day and let him choose summat he really wants.

The Sheffield Gift Card is brought to you by Sheffield BID.

Its purpose is to support city centre traders by spending locally whilst encouraging more people to explore and experience the city centre.

To keep up to date with all offers, promotions and updates, or to purchase a Sheffield Gift Card, visit www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk and make sure that you are following the BID on social media.