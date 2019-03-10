30 ‘very large’ cannabis plants seized at Sheffield address 

Police have discovered a cannabis farm in Sheffield.

30 ‘very large’ cannabis plants and associated equipment were found today at an address on Gaunt Road in Gleadless 

30 large cannabis plants were found at an address in Gleadless.

30 large cannabis plants were found at an address in Gleadless.

Police say the haul was seized by officers and enquiries are ongoing.