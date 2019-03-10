30 ‘very large’ cannabis plants seized at Sheffield address Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have discovered a cannabis farm in Sheffield. 30 ‘very large’ cannabis plants and associated equipment were found today at an address on Gaunt Road in Gleadless 30 large cannabis plants were found at an address in Gleadless. Police say the haul was seized by officers and enquiries are ongoing. Mike Watterson: The original ‘Mr Crucible’ who became a snooker legend in Sheffield and beyond