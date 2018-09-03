3.14 Vegan Pi Company set for permanent home in Sheffield

It was only last month that a popular vegan cafe in Sheffield announced its closure, but now another vegan eatery is set to take its place along a popular city street.

3.14 Vegan Pi announced they would be setting up permanent residence, after taking over the lease of a space on Abbeydale Road which was formerly home to The Burger Garden, before they shut up shop yesterday.

Co-owners of The Burger Garden, formerly BurgerLolz, Maisie Manterfield and Shaun Whelan took to Facebook to break the news last month, saying they were looking forward to exploring other ‘amazing’ vegan restaurants across the city for themselves.



3.14 Vegan Pi is set to reopen in its place on September 7, specialising in vegan pies, mash and peas and the owners have hinted at some special opening offers.

You may have heard of the name before, as these popular pies have already been available from The Burger Garden, The Plant on Campo Lane and at recent pop-ups in the Moor Market.

Shaun Whelan, co-owner of The Burger Garden said: “To avoid the shop being filled with a non-vegan business, we managed to pass the lease over to the one and only 3.14 The Vegan Pi. The doors we be reopened on 07/09/18 for some amazing vegan pies.”

You can keep up-to date with 3.14 Vegan Pi via their Facebook.