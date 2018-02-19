284 apartments could be housed in 15-storey high block near Sheffield city centre

Ambitious plans have been announced to build a 15-storey high apartment block near Sheffield city centre.

Panacea Proerty Development has submitted plans to Sheffield Council to demolish buildings on Brownell Street, just off Netherthorpe Road, and build 284 apartments as well as commercial units and car parking.

A CGI of what the new apartment block will look like. Picture: Panacea Property Development.

The block would consist of 133 two-bedroom properties, 139 one-bedroom properties and 12 studios on land neighbouring Upper Allen Street, Daisy Walk, Netherthrope Road and Well Meadow Drive.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the development would be split into two blocks and parking would be provided for 45 cars and cycle storage for 174 bikes.

It said: "The proposals have maintained and enhanced the existing urban grain so as to improve the level of pedestrian connectivity through the site and link Upper Allen Street to Netherthorpe Road as an open and well used route towards the Supertram and University.

"All public footways, pathways, ramps and access routes will be designed in accordance with Sheffield Council requirements with all areas of external paving having a smooth walkable surface with the exception of the re-appropriated cobbles."

The statement said the 15-storey block would be built using materials which wouldn't affect the views of the city centre or surrounding routes looking up Netherthorpe Road.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Wednesday, April 18.