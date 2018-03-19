26-storey high apartment block could be built in Sheffield city centre

A 26-storey high building could be built in Sheffield city centre as part of plans for more than 370 apartments.

Developer DLP Planning has requested a formal environmental impact assessment screening opinion as part of its plans to build 372 residential apartments on land between Milton Street and Headford Street.

A letter sent to Sheffield Council said the development would include a 26-storey block of 186 properties, a nine-storey block with 116 homes and 70 apartments would be housed in a six-storey building.

The letter said: "It is proposed to redevelop the site to provide a mixed use development comprising apartments and live work units with ancillary facilities, retail/commercial unites at ground level, a semi basement car park and private amenity space."

The apartments would be made up of 85 one-bedroom apartments, 260 two-bedroom homes and 22 three-bedroom properties.

There would also be parking for 146 cars, including eight disabled bays and 210 cycle stands.

Proposals also include a communal hub and a 2,420 sq ft retail unit.

The screening opinion seeks to find out whether the plans constitute environmental impact assessment development but the developer said it didn't think the proposals did.

It said: "It is considered that potential impacts of the development can be suitably assessed through a series of technical reports that would accompany the planning application."

It added the reports it would be submitting would 'allow the council to make an informed assessment of the proposed development'.