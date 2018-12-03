240 jobs saved at butchers with shops in Sheffield and Doncaster 

Have your say

Butchery firm Crawshaw Group has been rescued from administration, safeguarding about 240 jobs.

The business and assets of the firm have been sold for £1.4m to Loughanure Limited, a company newly formed for the purpose of the acquisition.

A sale process run by the administrators resulted in over 50 expressions of interest in parts or all of the business.

Administrators are continuing to market the sale of certain closed stores and related assets as well as recovering outstanding debtors.

The group has a distribution and production facility in Hellaby, Rotherham. It also has stores in Sheffield and Doncaster.