24-year-old man dies in Rotherham crash
A 24-year-old man has died following a single car collision in Rotherham in the early hours of Sunday morning.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred just before 1.30am when the car he was travelling in collided with wooden posts along the A6109 Meadow Bank Road, heading towards Rotherham.
The car, a silver Ford Mondeo, came to a stop outside of the Jet Petrol Station near Pembroke Street following the collision.
A 19-year-old, who was also in the car, only suffered minor injuries but was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
The police said: "Members of the public assisted a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man in the car at the scene as the emergency services were called. At this time, it is unclear who was driving the car.
"Sadly, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed are being supported by specialist officers."
Following the incident, the police are appealing for individuals who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in their enquiries.
"Police are particularly keen to hear from the drivers of a black Seat Leon and a dark coloured, possibly black, Seat Altea which were both in the Jet service station at the time.
"The Altea is said to have left the forecourt, heading towards the scene of the collision," the police said.
Those who saw what happened or have any dashcam footage of the incident please call 101 quoting incident number 100 of June 30.