Landmark buildings and traditional shops have been swept away and in many cases replaced with something shiny and new.
The council’s Heart of the City regeneration project is responsible for many high-profile projects, but not all. The Light cinema was built within the last 10 years, as was New Era Square and its distinctive ‘jade tower’. There have also been a significant number of new apartment blocks.
Take a trip down memory lane and witness Sheffield’s exciting transformation in just a few short years.
1. Sheffield decade
It's amazing to see which buildings weren't here 10 years ago. | David Walsh / GooglePhoto: David Walsh / Google
2. Elshaw House
Sheffield's newest office stands on Carver Street at the heart of the Heart of the City regeneration scheme, which hadn't started 10 years ago. | National WorldPhoto: David Walsh
3. Elshaw House then
A decade ago, the site on Carver Street was a car park overlooked by the Grosvenor House Hotel. | Google
4. Embrace / Kingdom nightclub now
The former nightclub and cinema is one of Sheffield's best looking new buildings, with glass panels offset by pleasing green walls. | National WorldPhoto: David Walsh
