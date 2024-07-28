24 astonishing pictures that show how Sheffield has changed in the last 10 years, from Radisson to West Bar

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 24th Jul 2024, 06:52 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 06:53 BST

Sheffield has been going through an intense period of modernisation over the last decade.

Landmark buildings and traditional shops have been swept away and in many cases replaced with something shiny and new.

The council’s Heart of the City regeneration project is responsible for many high-profile projects, but not all. The Light cinema was built within the last 10 years, as was New Era Square and its distinctive ‘jade tower’. There have also been a significant number of new apartment blocks.

Take a trip down memory lane and witness Sheffield’s exciting transformation in just a few short years.

It's amazing to see which buildings weren't here 10 years ago.

1. Sheffield decade

It's amazing to see which buildings weren't here 10 years ago. | David Walsh / GooglePhoto: David Walsh / Google

Photo Sales
Sheffield's newest office stands on Carver Street at the heart of the Heart of the City regeneration scheme, which hadn't started 10 years ago.

2. Elshaw House

Sheffield's newest office stands on Carver Street at the heart of the Heart of the City regeneration scheme, which hadn't started 10 years ago. | National WorldPhoto: David Walsh

Photo Sales
A decade ago, the site on Carver Street was a car park overlooked by the Grosvenor House Hotel.

3. Elshaw House then

A decade ago, the site on Carver Street was a car park overlooked by the Grosvenor House Hotel. | Google

Photo Sales
The former nightclub and cinema is one of Sheffield's best looking new buildings, with glass panels offset by pleasing green walls.

4. Embrace / Kingdom nightclub now

The former nightclub and cinema is one of Sheffield's best looking new buildings, with glass panels offset by pleasing green walls. | National WorldPhoto: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldCouncilNew Era Square

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.