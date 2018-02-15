23-year-old Sheffield man charged in connection with school incident

Have your say

Detectives investigating an incident at a school in Sheffield have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with the investigation.

Officers were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane, just before 8.25am on Tuesday morning (13 February) following reports that a black BMW was being driven at speed around the car park and had subsequently caused damage to the entrance.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Aqib Quamar, of Firth Park Road, Sheffield, has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage, communicating false information, dangerous driving and driving whilst being disqualified.

He has been remanded into custody until his appearance before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday, February 15).

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

After the incident, the school was visited by Sheffield's District Commander, Stuart Barton.

He said: "The school reacted admirably in the way the incident was responded to and the way children were looked after."

He added that police believed that the incident was 'isolated' and that officers had been in contact with local councillors and community leaders.