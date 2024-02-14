2024 miles in 2024
Father of one James, who works as a Senior Politics Lecturer at Leeds Beckett University, decided to take on his mammoth challenge after the sad loss of his Mum in Summer 2021.
James said: “On the 1st January, I set myself a challenge to run and walk (with an overall majority running) 2024 miles this year in memory of my mother, Pat. Mum was due to retire from nursing the day that lockdown was announced, which she rescinded to return to work out of a sense of duty to her country, the National Health Service and her fellow nurses, and to continue her life's work of caring for her patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite an underlying health condition that put her at risk from Covid (which she actually went on to contract three separate times), Pat worked in an anteroom to fit PPE to nurses and doctors treating people suffering from Covid.
"Out of a sense of duty to her colleagues and patients, she continued to work until chronic stomach pain became too much for her to suffer any longer," said James. "That pain was, unfortunately, cancer of the appendix that would eventually lead to her passing.
"Mum was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, and friend who is sorely missed by many. She found her vocation in caring for those suffering from illness; a passionate nurse who was a strong believer in the NHS and its values that all within society deserve help, support, and compassion,” James added.
Julie Child, Chief Executive at the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation, said: “We are always in awe of the challenges that individual fundraisers undertake on our behalf,”
“People like James’ Mum Pat are the backbone of the health service, carrying out their roles because of an overwhelming desire to help others and be there for them in their time of need. The Healthcare Workers’ Foundation exists to help those who care for us, especially those working in lower paid areas of the health service. Due to the continuing pressures on those working in the healthcare sector, we are experiencing overwhelming demand for our counselling, financial and welfare support services. Thanks to James and his efforts, we can continue to make a difference.”