1912 FA Cup winners medal stolen from Barnsley player's grandson

Have your say

An FA Cup winners medal has been stolen in Barnsley.

The medal, from 1912, was inscribed with Philip Wright Bratley who played for Barnsley FC.

It has been stolen from his 82-year-old grandson.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849 of March 17, 2018.

READ MORE: Man shot in Sheffield city centre

READ MORE: Sheffield men jailed for 10 years for designer clothes shop ram raids, burglaries and theft of high value cars

READ MORE: Masked men with knife hunted over shop raid in Sheffield





