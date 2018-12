An 18-year-old woman is in intensive care after she was hit by a car in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened yesterday (Saturday, December 15) around 4.30pm on Wood Street in Doncaster town centre.

Wood Street, Doncaster (photo: Google).

The woman was transferred to Northern General Hospital and is currently in intensive care.

The road was closed for a number of house while accident investigators completed their work.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked top call 101 quoting incident number 573 of December 15.