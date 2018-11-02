£175 million Sheffield city centre development moves step closer

A £175 million development in Sheffield city centre has moved a step closer with council bosses due to submit their plans to snap up more land to the government.

Notices have been attached to lamp-posts surrounding West Bar Square, where a huge complex including offices, homes, a four-star hotel, shops and restaurants is planned.

Urbo was granted outline planning permission for the huge project in Feburary 2017 on the largely derelict site and the firm is now drawing up detailed plans.

The latest notices state it is seking 2.97 hectares of land between the law courts and Corporation Street.

Business affected by thre compulsory purchase order include car rental firm Europcar and Hawley’s Tyres and Exhausts.

The notices, written by Persona Associates, said: “The Sheffield City Council made on October 24, 2018, the Sheffield City Council (West Bar Square Redevelopment) Compulsory Purchase Order 2018 under section 226(1)(a) of the Town and County Planning Act 1990.

“It is about to submit this order to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for confirmation and, if confirmed, the order will authorise Sheffield City Council to purchase compulsorily the land for the purpose of: facilitating the carrying out of the development, redvelopment and improvement of the land being acquired by the demolition of existing buildings, and clearance of the land and the construction and erection of new buildings and structures to provide a comprehensive mixed use development comprising officers, residential units, hotels, retail takeaways and leisure and assembly units and associated new public squares, car parking, highway works and infrastructure, landscaping and public realm works.”

The notices said that if no objections were registered, and the minister was satisfied, he could approve the order.

If objections were made then the minister could order a public inquiry to be held.

West Bar Square lies next to the Riverside Business District, where the Home Office and law firm Irwin Mitchell are based, and the development is seen as the latest phase in the regeneration of what had become a run-down area.