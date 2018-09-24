17 arrested in drugs, knife and firearm seizures across Sheffield

17 people have been arrested after drugs, knives and firearms were seized in a series of raids across Sheffield.

Six warrants were carried out today (Monday, September 24) in the city, with eight arrested at those properties for drug offences.

Drugs found during raids in Sheffield.

Nine knives were seized at one warrant in Manor, along with three imitation firearms, quantities of cannabis and what is thought to be cocaine.

The raids also turned up wanted people, including a 24-year-old man who was wanted in connection with burglary and a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with an offence of wounding.

Both of the men are now in custody and two 16-year-old boys were also arrested after being found with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

Roads policing officers seized four vehicles for having no insurance and one vehicle was seized for having no tax, and tickets were also issued to motorists for using their mobile phone while driving, as well as having no insurance or MOT.

A cannabis farm found during raids in Sheffield.

Superintendent Shelley Hemsley from Sheffield said: “We’ve seen some really positive results from our proactive work across the city today, with a high number of people arrested in connection with serious offending including Class A drugs offences and violent crime.

“We’ve also seized a number of dangerous weapons, which could be used in criminality or to cause harm and injury to others, which is a key part of making our communities safer.

“This weekend’s incidents across the city must have come as a shock to many living in Sheffield and I appreciate that many of you will be concerned.

“I hope the significant action taking place across our city today to identify individuals suspected of being involved in crime, and the seizure of weapons, reassures the public that we are absolutely committed to tackling crime in Sheffield, and apprehending those who would cause harm to our city with their criminality.”

If you have information about anyone committing crime in your area, or have concerns, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.