A 16-year-old boy from Sheffield has been praised after saving a man’s life at a city gym - just minutes after sitting one of his GCSE exams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammad Zakir, a student at Fir Vale School and a long-time member of the cadets, was visiting NRG Gym in Sheffield when he noticed something was wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had only just walked in, tired after an exam, when he saw a man collapsed on the floor.

Dean Atkins

“I could see straight away that he was pale and his breathing was really shallow,” said Mohammad.

“There was someone with him on the phone to the ambulance, but I knew I had to do something. I told them I was trained in first aid and they handed me the phone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics on the other end of the line told Mohammad he would need to begin chest compressions immediately.

“In that moment, all I felt was adrenaline. But I knew it was up to me to save this man’s life - I remembered my training and acted as I had been taught,” he said.

While he performed CPR, Mohammad asked a friend to run and fetch the gym’s defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the machine’s instructions, he continued chest compressions for seven minutes until the ambulance arrived.

“It felt like an eternity, but I just focused on doing everything right,” he said.

Mohammad has been part of the cadets for five years and is now a staff sergeant, helping teach younger students life-saving skills every Wednesday after school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this experience has only deepened his passion for helping others.

Following the incident, he is now working with NRG Gym and the cadets to set up a first aid workshop at the gym - hoping to inspire others to act in emergencies just like he did.

Although he has not yet received an update on the man’s condition, police told him he could have saved his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammad, one of six siblings, says his parents are incredibly proud.

Mohammad has been part of the cadets for five years and is now a staff sergeant, helping teach younger students life-saving skills every Wednesday after school. | Dean Atkins

“A true inspiration”

Naz, the manager at NRG Gym, said she wasn’t there when the incident happened, but was overwhelmed when she heard what Mohammad had done, and called him in immediately to thank him.

“Given his age, it’s so amazing that he acted in such a heroic way. His quick thinking and actions are something even many adults would struggle with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To say I’m proud is an understatement. He’s a true inspiration - not just to other young people, but to our whole community.”

Naz added that the gym has given Mohammad a free year-long membership in recognition of his bravery.

“When I spoke to him, he was so humble, he didn’t want any praise. But I told him he deserves all the credit in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naz says the gym has given Mohammad a free year-long membership in recognition of his bravery. | Dean Atkins

She also highlighted how meaningful it is to see such positive stories coming out of areas like Pitsmoor.

“This is a deprived area, and we need to hear more stories like this,

“The fact that a young boy from Pitsmoor did something so incredible — it means so much. He’s part of a new generation that’s going to make a real difference.”

Naz said she even phoned Mohammad’s mum after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was emotional, of course. But Mohammad is an absolute credit to them, every parent dreams of their child stepping up like that in such a difficult moment.”

Building community through action

NRG Gym prides itself on being a welcoming space for all, offering memberships to children as young as 12 if accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with plans for a community-first aid workshop, Mohammad’s actions could inspire even more young people in Sheffield to learn the skills that save lives.

And as for the teenager himself?

Mohammad said: “I just did what I had to do, I hope this shows people what’s possible when you’re prepared and that anyone, no matter their age, can make a difference.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.