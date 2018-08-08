15 storey flats complex for former industrial site

Councillors are set to consider an application to build a new flats complex on former industrial land to the north of Sheffield City Centre.

The proposed development - which will be up to 15 storeys in places - would be bordered by Well Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Street, Daisy Walk and Netherthorpe Road.

The site “currently comprises of a largely vacant plot of cleared land as well as a cluster of existing buildings on Upper Allen Street between Daisy Walk and Brownell Street,” the report states.

“The oldest of these buildings dates back to the early 19th Century and they are currently used as the commercial and office premises of Pennine Industries.

“The application site is situated in the St Vincent’s Quarter and part of the site, covering the standing buildings, is within the Well Meadow Conservation Area.

“Historically an industrial part of the city, this Quarter is now experiencing change with a large amount of new residential development over recent years with a strong emphasis on private rented and student apartments.”

It is proposed that the new two-block development will consist of 284 apartments for the private rented sector - including 12 studio, 139 one and 133 two-bedroom flats.

It would range from six to 15 storeys in height.

One local resident has objected to the application, raising concerns over the buildings’ height, sunlight, parking and volume of extra people on the local infrastructure.

The report states: “The proposal seeks to introduce new built form on a site that for the most part is vacant and historically contained low rise buildings. Therefore, it must be acknowledged that the proposed development will have an impact on the amenity of existing flats which overlook the site.”

The application is recommended for approval on the condition that developers pay a sum of £31,352.76 to Sheffield City Council for traffic management, and a further £50,000 to South Yorkshire Passenger Transport to develop the Netherthorpe Road Tram Stop.

It will be considered at a meeting of the authority’s planning and highways committee at the Town Hall on Tuesday, August 14.