£15,000 project to delve into history of Sheffield estate

People living on a Sheffield estate can find out more about its past thanks to a £15,000 research project.

Greenhill and Bradway Tenants and Residents’ Association will run the project together with the help of the team at Heeley City Farm and aim to pull together stories from people who live or liveed in Lowedges.

Lowedges Festival takes place in Greenhill Park every year.

Sally Rodgers, project manager, said the group will hold a series of events as part of the scheme including a special celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of TARA group on May 25.

Ms Rodgers said: “We are going to have an exhibition about the history of the TARA and the history of the estate. Ahead of that we want to talk to people who live on the state or who have memories of it.

“We will be looking at the history and Rebecca Hearne, our project officer, will be out speaking to people and holding meetings to give people the chance to tell their stories.”

Ms Rodgers said the estate took its name from the former Lowedges Farm and she said the group would also be looking into claims that former actress and singer Diana Dors opened the estate.

She added: "TARAs are very important – they bring people together and they help people settle into their homes.”

For more information or to get involved int the project email historyoflowedges@gmail.com.