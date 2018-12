From the weird and wonderful to works of art, fascinating buildings to Sheffield's quirks, they're all here. How many of these did you know about?

1. Megatron Known as The Megatron, the Victorian-engineered subterranean drainage system was built in the mid-1800s and lies beneath the streets of Sheffield. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Victoria Quays Once the bustling terminus of the Sheffield Canal, Victoria Quays is a quiet, relaxing place, should you want to escape the city streets. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The 1 o'clock time signal Look above HL Brown in Barker's Pool and you'll see the city's 1 O'Clock Time Signal - a city tradition for 144 years. Better still, be there at that time each day to hear it. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. David Bowie mural There's a tribute to the late singer with this mural on West Street - although whether it bears a resemblance to the Ziggy Stardust is debatable. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

