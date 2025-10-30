After asking readers 'Where is the most haunted place in Sheffield?', we were inundated with responses on Facebook. Nearly 100 people shared their spine-chilling suggestions and stories, from eerie pubs and shadowy woodland paths to entire neighbourhoods said to echo with the footsteps of the past.

Carbrook Hall, once dubbed Sheffield’s most haunted pub, topped many people’s lists. Built in the 12th century, it’s home to countless ghost stories, including sightings of a mysterious figure believed to be the spirit of Sir Francis Wortley himself. Visitors have reported moving objects, sudden chills, and whispers from empty rooms.

1 . The Old Queen's Head pub on Pond Hill Sheffield's oldest pub, The Old Queen's Head on Pond Hill, is said to be haunted by a young Tudor girl who roams the upstairs rooms. Staff and visitors report footsteps, slamming doors and icy chills, giving this 15th-century inn its spooky reputation as one of the city's most haunted pubs.

2 . The Northern General Hospital in Firth Park Staff and visitors at Northern General Hospital have reported ghostly figures, cold spots, and unexplained noises - especially along the old Vickers Corridor. Many describe sightings of a 'matron' spirit, vanishing patients and strange disturbances.

4 . Wardsend Cemetery Wardsend Cemetery in Sheffield, known for its eerie atmosphere and abandoned sections, is steeped in ghost stories and paranormal claims, with people reporting shadowy figures, strange noises and unexplained sensations.