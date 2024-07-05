13 of the best Sheffield venues to watch England take on Switzerland in Euros quarter-finals

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:03 BST

As England prepares to take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals at Euros 2024 - here are some of the best Sheffield venues with big screens to watch the match.

After a dramatic last-gasp win to take England beyond the last 16, the countdown is on to see the Three Lions face their next knock-out game, which will get underway at 5pm on Saturday (July 6).

Whatever you may think of England’s Euros campaign so far, we all need to get behind the team and show our support as they battle to make it into the semi-finals.

And for those who cannot make it out to Dusseldorf Arena on Saturday, what better place to watch the match than the good old pub? With that in mind, here is a list of 13 fantastic Sheffield venues which will be showing the match.

1. Watching England vs Switzerland in the Euros 2024 quarter-final

Walkabout is showing all Euros matches. Some games are ticketed, and the England quarter-final clash is likely to be one of them - so plan ahead!

2. Walkabout, Carver Street, Sheffield city centre, Sheffield, S1 4FS

Walkabout is showing all Euros matches. Some games are ticketed, and the England quarter-final clash is likely to be one of them - so plan ahead! | 3rd party

The Cavendish is another good venue for watching the game, with plenty of space and screens. It's also showing every single Euros fixture. You can book here: https://www.crafted-social.co.uk/cavendish-sheffield/live-sport/football/uefa-euro-2024

3. The Cavendish, 220-238 West Street, Sheffield city centre, Sheffield S1 4EU

The Cavendish is another good venue for watching the game, with plenty of space and screens. It's also showing every single Euros fixture. You can book here: https://www.crafted-social.co.uk/cavendish-sheffield/live-sport/football/uefa-euro-2024 | Mix

Boom Battle Bar on The Moor is another great Sheffield venue, which has vowed to show every Euros match

4. Boom Battle Bar, Unit 4 & 5, 24 The Moor, Sheffield city centre, Sheffield, S1 4PA

Boom Battle Bar on The Moor is another great Sheffield venue, which has vowed to show every Euros match | 3rd party

