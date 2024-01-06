13 of the best restaurants in Sheffield city centre according to Google reviews

There's something to suit almost all tastes and every budget

Sheffield's reputation as a foodie hotspot is growing all the time, and the city is blessed with some fantastic restaurants and food halls.

We've put together this list of the best places to eat in Sheffield city centre based on Google reviews.

Only restaurants and cafes with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 or above from at least 100 Google reviews have made the cut.

And we've only included places within the ring road, meaning the cluster of highly-rated restaurants in Kelham Island like Joro and Juke & Loe miss out.

But there's something to suit nearly every taste and all budgets, from Thai and Mexican food to Italian and Caribbean cuisine.

Below is our list of 13 of the best places to eat in Sheffield city centre, according to Google reviews, including what customers had to say about them.

1 . Turtle Bay The Caribbean-style bar and restaurant on Holly Street, opposite Sheffield City Hall, has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,135 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "Absolutely amazing place. We had bottomless brunch, and for the money, it's just perfect. Food is 10/10, and the drinks keep flowing. The cocktail selection is divine."

2 . Lemongrass Thai Street Food Lemongrass Thai Street Food at Sheffield's Moor Market has 4.7-star average rating from 335 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous! We enjoyed both dishes and the tea. Reasonably priced. The food was fresh and very good size."

3 . The Street Food Chef The Mexican restaurant, famed for its burritos, is located on Arundel Gate. It has a 4.7-star rating from 1,367 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "I can't believe I found this cute little restaurant. Everything inside here is really authentic Mexican food and it's really good value for money!"

4 . HowSt Cafe Diners ascending Howard Street from Sheffield Station are rewarded near the top with this gem of a cafe. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 650 Google reviews. One satisfied customer wrote: "Food was amazing, loved Andy's Hash it was perfect, the bread was SO good, my friend got a sandwich it looks great too!"