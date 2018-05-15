13 drivers fined for parking on double yellow lines in one part of Sheffield in one day

Police continued their crackdown on illegal parking in part of Sheffield when they fined 16 drivers.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team joined forces with Sheffield City Council's parking services team to carry out a day of action in Burngreave following concerns from residents.

Some of the cars police dealt with. Picture: Sheffield North East NHP.

A total of 13 fixed penalty noticed were issued to drivers who had parked on double yellow lines, one for parking in a controlled area, one for parking in a loading bay.

A driver was also warned for causing a wilful obstruction.

A spokesman said: "While we are not out to target drivers, we hope the people we have spoken to today and also members of the public in general, understand that we are clamping down on these offences in order to keep people safe. More people parking safely and legally results in less road traffic collisions, less traffic congestion and happier police officers

"While this is just a small part of the fantastic work the Burngreave team have been doing, we felt it an important issue to combat because so many of you brought it to our attention and told us how it was impacting on yourselves and your businesses.

"And while these issues will be dealt with daily, the Burngreave team will be addressing the other issues and problems we have been made aware of by speaking and engaging with you the public.

"With that in mind, please don't hesitate to contact your local policing team with any issues that may be impacting you or that you think we should be aware of."