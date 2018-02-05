12 hour closure for two major Sheffield roads to begin at 7 TONIGHT

Have your say

Two major roads in Sheffield are to close from 7pm tonight for resurfacing work.

Pitsmoor Road (Barnsley Road to Nottinhgham Street) and Minna Road will close this evening at 7pm and reopen at 7am on Tuesday morning.

The roads were also closed on Friday night (February 2-3) for 12 hours but planned work was not completed in this time.

Streets Ahead - a partnership between Sheffield City Council and 'outsourcing' firm Amey - say they are sorry for any for any additional disruption.

Bus diversion information can be found at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions.aspx.