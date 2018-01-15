£100,000 target - in memory of Nick

The family of a Sheffield schoolboy killed outside his school have committed to raising £100,000 in his memory.

It’s been ten years since 16-year-old Wickersley Comprehensive pupil Nick Walker died after being hit by a bus outside school.

But his family has ensured his memory lives on, with a series of fundraisers on his behalf, spurring them to create The Nick Walker Memorial Trust.

And now the Trust, which has already raised a staggering £67,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the past decade, has revealed hopes to break the £100,000 mark on March 11 - the tenth anniversary of Nick’y death - when his family and friends plan to complete a 180 mile non-stop cycle trek.

Nick’s brother Tom will lead the ride, from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, in just one day,leabing London at 2am and, hopefully, arriving in the city by 6pm.

Tom said: “It’s going to be a very poignant day for us. We constantly think about Nick and wonder what he would be doing with his life at 26.

”We’ve travelled the length and breadth of the country and put ourselves through a lot of pain in my brother’s memory. Our motivation has always been about keeping Nick’s memory alive but the fact that we are helping other children in the process is a great feeling

and we are so grateful to everyone who helped us raise such a huge sum.

“On March 11, we will be going that extra mile for him.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search ‘Tom Walker’ to donate.