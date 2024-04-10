10-year-old boy seriously injured after collision involving Audi in Rotherham
A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Rotherham.
The incident took place at around 1.10pm today (April 10) on Broom Road, in the Herringthorpe area.
The child was hit by a white Audi A4, South Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers' enquiries.
A section of the road was closed for a period but is now open.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or go to SYP’s website, quoting incident number 413 of April 10.
