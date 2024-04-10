10-year-old boy seriously injured after collision involving Audi in Rotherham

The boy was rushed to hospital.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Apr 2024, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Rotherham.

The incident took place at around 1.10pm today (April 10) on Broom Road, in the Herringthorpe area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The child was hit by a white Audi A4, South Yorkshire Police said.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers' enquiries.

A section of the road was closed for a period but is now open.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or go to SYP’s website, quoting incident number 413 of April 10.

Related topics:RotherhamHospitalSouth Yorkshire PoliceHerringthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.