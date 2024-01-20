News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

10 utterly magnificent locations to watch the sunset in Sheffield and the Peak District

Why not make the most of winter's short days, and take in a gorgeous sunset at an incredible location.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 20th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

We may have more than two months to go until the clocks go forward, but that does not mean there aren't ways to brighten up the winter.

One such way is with an incredible sunset, and there are a myriad of locations across Sheffield and the Peak District with incredible views to add to the experience.

Take a look through our gallery, and see if there are any vantage points that are new to you.

There are a wealth of wonderful places across Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset, surrounded by natural beauty

1. Stunning sunsets

There are a wealth of wonderful places across Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset, surrounded by natural beauty

Photo Sales
You'll be hard pressed to find a better location to watch the sunset from that Mam Tor. The views are incredible, and provide a truly memorable experience as the sun goes down

2. Mam Tor

You'll be hard pressed to find a better location to watch the sunset from that Mam Tor. The views are incredible, and provide a truly memorable experience as the sun goes down

Photo Sales
Standing tall over the city centre, the hill South Street Park is built on, above the railway station, has some of the best views in Sheffield, and as such, is a fantastic place to watch the sunset. There's even an open-air amphitheatre with seating to help you make the best of the view

3. South Street Park and ampitheatre

Standing tall over the city centre, the hill South Street Park is built on, above the railway station, has some of the best views in Sheffield, and as such, is a fantastic place to watch the sunset. There's even an open-air amphitheatre with seating to help you make the best of the view Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset

4. Winnats Pass

Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset Photo: Jpress

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunsetSheffieldPeak District