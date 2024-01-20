We may have more than two months to go until the clocks go forward, but that does not mean there aren't ways to brighten up the winter.
One such way is with an incredible sunset, and there are a myriad of locations across Sheffield and the Peak District with incredible views to add to the experience.
Take a look through our gallery, and see if there are any vantage points that are new to you.
1. Stunning sunsets
There are a wealth of wonderful places across Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset, surrounded by natural beauty
2. Mam Tor
You'll be hard pressed to find a better location to watch the sunset from that Mam Tor. The views are incredible, and provide a truly memorable experience as the sun goes down
3. South Street Park and ampitheatre
Standing tall over the city centre, the hill South Street Park is built on, above the railway station, has some of the best views in Sheffield, and as such, is a fantastic place to watch the sunset. There's even an open-air amphitheatre with seating to help you make the best of the view Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Winnats Pass
Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset Photo: Jpress