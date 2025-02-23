10 stunning locations where you can watch the sunset in Sheffield & the Peak District

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 20th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 06:02 GMT

With a little while left before the days begin to get longer, why not make the most of the early nightfall, and take in a gorgeous sunset at an incredible location in Sheffield or the Peak District.

There are a myriad of ways to brighten up these early spring nights.

One such way is with an incredible sunset, and there are plenty of locations across Sheffield and the Peak District with amazing views to add to the experience.

Take a look through our gallery, and see if there are any vantage points that are new to you.

1. Places to watch the sunset

You'll be hard pressed to find a better location to watch the sunset from that Mam Tor. The views are incredible, and provide a truly memorable experience as the sun goes down

2. Mam Tor

Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset

3. Winnats Pass

Parkwood Springs is known for its wild beauty and incredible views of the city. It's a location unlike any other, so why not give it a try the next time you fancy watching the sunset?

4. Parkwood Springs

