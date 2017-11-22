10 handguns, 12 swords and 500 rounds of ammunition handed in during South Yorkshire Police amnesty so far

A total of 139 weapons have been handed in to South Yorkshire Police during its amnesty so far this month.
Weapons handed in include:
17 air rifles
13 air pistols
10 working handguns
57 knives
12 swords
500 rounds of ammunition
There's still four days left for your chance to safely dispose of any unwanted or illegal firearms, ammunition and knives.
A spokesman for the force said: "At the point of surrender, you will not face prosecution for possession of the weapon, which ordinarily carries a minimum five-year sentence for a firearm and up to four-years for a knife.
"Help make South Yorkshire’s streets safer. Every gun and weapon given up is one less that can fall into the hands of criminals.
"Visit our website for more information, including opening times and details of the police stations accepting weapons. http://socsi.in/rCyzO