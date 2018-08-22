10 bell salute as boxing community pays tribute to Sheffield stabbing victim

A young Sheffield man who was stabbed to death has been honoured with a 10 bell salute at the boxing gym where he used to train.

Tributes have poured in to 'lovely guy' Kavan Brissett who was fatally stabbed in Upperthorpe last week.

The city's boxing community have also rallied to show their respect to the 21-year-old by honouring him with a 10 bell salute typically reserved for deceased boxers.

Fighters took a break from training to gather in silence around the boxing ring at the 26RR gym near West Bar as the bells rang out.

Former European boxing champion Ryan Rhodes, who runs the gym, posted a video of the touching tribute on his Facebook page yesterday.

Ryan said: "This saddens me to be writing this but as some of you are aware on Saturday we lost a member of our 26RR fitness family.

"Kavan had his whole life ahead of him but it was tragically taken away. His family are left devastated and heartbroken.

"Thanks to everyone who came to pay their respects tonight. Proud to say you are all part of my/our gym."

There was also a collection to help Kavan's family at this terrible time.

Kavan died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest suffered in an altercation in an alleyway on Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, at 6.45pm.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital and clung onto life before his death on Saturday, August 18.

Four teenagers arrested in connection with the incident have all been released under investigation.

Three boys – a 16-year-old and two aged 17 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

An 18-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is investigating the incident, said members of the public have come forward with information since a public appeal was launched but officers are still trying to figure out what happened.

She said: "Someone, or several people out there, knows what happened to Kavan and know who is responsible for his death.

"I’d like to ask those people to think about Kavan and his family, who have been robbed of a life with their loved one.

"We need people to keep talking to us so we can provide answers for them.”

Pass information to police by calling 01709 443458 quoting incident number 827 of 14 August 2018.