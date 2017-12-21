1,000 km charity challenge for Doncaster gym worker

A gym worker from Doncaster raised money and awareness for men’s health issues after watching his grandparents struggle with heart problems and dementia.

Josh Heald, from who works at The Gym, at the Frenchgate Centre, took part in his employer's national fundraising campaign which encourages members, from its 100 gyms across the country, to help raise awareness for men’s health issues.

Josh, who works as assistant general manager at The Gym, completed a 1,000km in-gym challenge, where he ran, cycled rowed or walked to reach the target, citing his family’s history with illness as his motivation.

He said: "“Both my granddads were affected by heart problems and my nan also had dementia, so general and mental health is something that has closely affected my family.

“It was hard for both mum and das as they lost parents very young. I want to raise some awareness and increase to support, for mental health in particular.”

He raised £100 from sponsorship.