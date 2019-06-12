TWENTY-SOMETHING BRITS PICK MUMS OVER MATES FOR THEIR NEXT HOLIDAY

As 5.4m young adults get set to holiday with their parents this year*, new research reveals just why they are holidaying with family vs friends

Three quarters (79%) of young adults are not just moving back to live with mum and dad but choosing to holiday with them tooSaving money (23%), being able to afford multiple holidays in the year (18%), and being able to enjoy a more luxury getaway (24%) were key in the list of reasons why And ‘the bank of mum and dad’ are happy to cough up for their offspring, with 75% saying they contribute part, or all, of their adult kid’s holiday costsBut parent popularity is a strong driver too, with two thirds (62%) wanting to spend quality time with the family and 1 in 5 confessing they prefer to take a break with parents than palsLove Islanders Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay are leading the celebrity charge, holidaying with their mums over their mates on a recent getaway in Egypt

Mirroring the “boomerang” trend of young adults moving back home with their parents, research from leading holiday brand First Choice has found that twenty-somethings are making similar choices when it comes to their travel partners – with over three quarters (79%) choosing a holiday with their parents, over a break away with their mates.

The study of young adults aged 20 – 30 found that a quarter (23%) pick a holiday with mum and dad to help relieve their bank balances, and nearly 1 in 5 (18%) use what they save on parent-funded family holidays to have additional holidays throughout the year with friends and partners.

The research found that three quarters (75%) of parents covered some of the costs for their adult child to join them on a multi-gen holiday, with ‘the bank of mum and dad’ forking out an average of £371 per adult child. However nearly a third (29%) said they funded the entire holiday, all expenses paid.

FOR EDITORIAL USE: Following last year’s appointment as the First Choice ‘Braggage Handlers’, Chris and Kem are back on holiday together, but this time with their mums in tow. Emulating the multigenerational travel trend, the families jetted off to the all-inclusive Jaz Aquamarine Resort in Egypt to take part in a series of brag worthy challenges

But it’s not just to save money – a quarter (24%) admitted to holidaying with mum and dad so they can enjoy the finer things in life, experience a more “luxury” hotel, or explore a new or exotic location they would otherwise not have been able to afford.

With nearly half (43%) of young adults having already enjoyed a holiday with their parents in the past year alone, the study reveals further reasons for this growing trend. Two thirds (62%) said they wanted to spend quality time with the family, with 1 in 5 confessing they actually prefer a break away with their parents to their pals.

Over a quarter (27%) of the always-on generation confessed to choosing to holiday with their parents to avoid the pressures of having to party or “look good” on a holiday with friends.

A further 21% said they picked a family getaway for ease, as it all just gets booked and arranged for them, with one in five choosing parents over pals so they can relax and truly be themselves (with no pressure to chit chat!)

It also seems that the “boomerang” generation are helping their parents to become more adventurous with their holiday choices, with a third of parents (34%) saying they’ve tried an exotic or long haul destination thanks to the influence of their adult children – with the USA, Egypt, Thailand and Croatia topping the list of destinations they are considering or have been to, in place of old favourites such as Spain and France.

Following last year’s appointment as the First Choice ‘Braggage Handlers’, Chris and Kem are back on holiday together, but this time with their mums in tow. Emulating the multigenerational travel trend, the families jetted off to the all-inclusive Jaz Aquamarine Resort in Egypt to take part in a series of brag worthy challenges.

Katie McAlister, Chief Marketing Officer for First Choice, said: “It’s really interesting to see just how many young Brits are choosing to holiday with their parents, to reconnect and spend quality family time together. We are seeing more families than ever looking to travel together, taking the opportunity to explore far flung locations and try out exciting activities as a family. We pride ourselves on offering all-inclusive holidays to suit everyone, no matter the family set-up – jam packed with legitimate reasons to brag. We’re thrilled to have Chris and Kem back on board this year to show holidaymakers how to have the ultimate brag-worthy holiday, but this time with their mums in tow, making it a real family affair.”

In line with the multi-gen trend, First Choice has identified new “Brag Broods”, aligned to guest personality types and holiday needs to help travellers find the perfect trip to suit their individual family setup – all with a brag guarantee:

Grown-up gang – this tribe might not live together any more – the kids have moved out – but that doesn’t stop them going away as a family. Forget kids’ clubs and splash parks, these guys like to catch up over cocktails and beers at the bar, and spend their evenings trying tasty dishes at the à la carte. Fidgety families – this lot aren’t about the fly-and-flop – they make their memories on action-packed adventures. From scuba diving to cycling, from jet-skiing to tennis, it’s go-go-go for this thrill-seeking lot. But when the kids are asleep, it’s time to relax, unwind and enjoy the entertainment.From babies to Baby Boomers – age is just a number to these families, who like to take at least three generations on their holidays. Babies and toddlers are often looked after by Gran or Grandad while parents are free to relax, hitting the spa and adults-only pools.

Backpackers with babies – these babies and toddlers are notching up their passport stamps in their first years on the planet – having little ones doesn’t stop these parents from going on adventures abroad. You’ll find them in family-friendly resorts that make it easy to travel with tots in tow.

Globetrotting grandparents – this tribe’s made up of older grandchildren treating their favourite grandparents to a week in the sun. Long breakfasts and leisurely beach walks are on the agenda for this lot on their relaxing week away.

To watch the #BragRace unfold with Chris and Kem, and to discover what holidaymaker tribe you fit into visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk/bragrace

Top 10 reasons why “Boomerang Brits” are holidaying with parents:

To spend quality time with my familyTo save moneyBecause they are nostalgic for past family holiday memoriesFor ease, as it all gets booked and planned So they can truly be themselves - no pressure to chit chatBecause they prefer to holiday with parents over their friends So they can afford to have multiple holidays during the year To enjoy a nicer experience - such as fancy restaurants and day trips To experience a more luxurious hotel, compared to what they could afford They would feel guilty if they didn’t