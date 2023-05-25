Tina Turner’s former ‘dance captain,’ who was born in a village near Sheffield, has written movingly about being picked out of obscurity - and her heartbreak at losing ‘the icon, the legend, the powerhouse’.

Clare Turton Derrico, aged 46, from Eckington, was lead dancer on Tina Turner’s final tour - including her last ever live show at Sheffield Arena on May 5, 2009. Tina died peacefully aged 83 yesterday, May 24, at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

In an Instagram post, Clare recalled their time together.

‘Of course I, like the rest of the world, will miss the icon, the legend, the powerhouse that you were…but to me you were family…you picked me out of obscurity so many years ago and became my friend, my mentor, my inspiration, my guide .. you shaped my life like no other.

Tina Turner on stage in 2009.

‘I journeyed around the world with you multiple times and am so honoured to have been part of your story, your journey and share even a moment in your light. To be given the honour of being your dance captain, your flower and to lock eyes with you every night as we quietly said to each other “we got this!”’

Clare added: ‘Thank you for believing in me, trusting me and loving me .. my love for you will always run so deep and my heart and mind will never stop re-running our magical moments .. until we dance again .. RIP .. I LOVE YOU’.

And in a second post she signed off: ‘I was always awestruck by every part of you and am so proud to have been a moment in your story .. queen, rock star, mother, teacher, our love and respect for each other was deep, you always called me your angel .. now you are mine . I will forever miss you xxxx #restinpowerTT’.

Sheffield music legend Marty Ware also paid tribute to Tina Turner, hailing her ‘the most extraordinary performer I’ve ever recorded with’.

The Heaven 17 star worked with the singer as a record producer helping to revitalise here career in 1983 with her cover of ‘Let’s Stay Together’.