When Ollie Allen’s father, Bill, passed away he knew that he wanted to do something special to honour his memory.

As the co-founder of Sheffield jewellery firm Flinn & Steel, Ollie has always had a passion for working with his hands. So, he decided to create a unique and personal tribute to his father by crafting a handmade coffin for him.

Wife Jessica said: “Watching my husband pour his heart and soul into this project was truly inspiring. As someone who deals with grief differently, Ollie found solace in the act of creating something tangible that he could pour his emotions into.

“As his wife, I am incredibly proud of Ollie's dedication and the love he put into making this coffin for his dad. It is a testament to the power of love and the enduring bond between a father and son.”

It was a touching reminder that everyone deals with loss in their own way, and that there is no right or wrong way to grieve, she added.

“Ollie's tribute to his father is a beautiful example of how creativity and love can help us navigate even the most difficult of times.”

Flinn and Steel is based at the Old Church House in Hollow Meadows on the A57 in the parish of Bradfield on the edge of Sheffield. It was founded by Ollie and wife Jessica Flinn-Allen who is also a jewellery designer. Ollie takes inspiration from his home city to design and make steel, titanium and damascus rings.