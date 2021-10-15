Lloyds Bank Community Fund presents £5,000 to The Terminus in Lowedges - Donna Chapman and James Haddow from Lloyds Bank with Elaine Hollings from The Terminus. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Terminus Initiative reopened its doors in April after the charity shop and cafe closed down in 2019. Now, with the opening of a new community hub, The Meeting Place, the charity has now been awarded £5,000 from the Lloyd’s Bank Community Fund.

The Terminus has been working closely with the local community to help those hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with many struggling with job losses and food poverty.

After reopening, the initiative looked for funds to make The Meeting Place a friendly and welcoming community hub. It has been set up as a place where people can gather to socialise, seek support and hope during the difficult times of isolation and uncertainty they find themselves in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds Bank Community Fund presents £5000 to The Terminus in Lowedges. Picture Scott Merrylees

Now, the work done in the community by The Terminus has led to them recieving the Lloyd’s Bank Community Fund award.

Employees of the bank, who were voting for a cause worthy of the award, decided to support The Terminus following a bid to re-purpose part of the space, and supply new furniture, computing and cooking equipment.

The £5,000 grant was awarded on Wednesday, October 13 during a presentation which was also attended by service users.

Elaine Hollings, who is the commnity outreach manager at The Terminus, said the money had really helped their work move forward.

"This has enabled the Terminus to host new groups, including a parent and baby/toddler playtime and music group, a fellowship lunch group, a homework support group for children who need a bit of extra help with literacy and numeracy, a singing group, store cupboard food distribution, arts and crafts, and a library service with coffee mornings in pleasant and welcoming surroundings,” she added.

"As we continue to open up and develop, our vision is to put youth provision in place and expand our services to families in the community where English is a second language.”