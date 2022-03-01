Royal British Legion Hallamshire branch in appeal for help

The branch is looking for new members to carry on its work supporting servicemen, veterans and their families.

Chairman Robert Hunter said: “This is an unashamedly direct appeal for new members to join.

"Some readers will perhaps mostly associate the Royal British Legion with remembering wars of long ago such as both world wars, and not appreciate that our brave men and women have actually been involved in conflicts and wars for almost the whole time since 1945 – the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan being three that will immediately come into many readers' minds.

"Our branch's problem, like so many other well-established charities, is that we have an ageing membership which has limited our social and fundraising activities.

"I need new members to reinvigorate the branch with their fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Ultimately, I also need to recruit my successor!

"You don’t need an Armed Forces background, you just need to appreciate what our Armed Forces have done for us and continue to do for us including their expert support in many civilian emergencies, including Covid.”

The Royal British has been in existence since 1921 and is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities.

To join the branch, go to www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/membership and select Hallamshire.

Members meet at 7.30pm on the last Thursday of each month (except December and January) at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, Crookes.

For more information, contact Robert Hunter at [email protected] or call 07762 944325 or 0114 268 9499.