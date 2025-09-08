Record sales for Debonair Cooling following warmest UK summer

Debonair Cooling team | Debonair Cooling

London-based air conditioning specialists, Debonair Cooling, have announced unprecedented sales growth in 2025, marking a milestone year for the company’s heating and cooling solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company confirmed sales exceeding £2.5 million ahead of its fifth anniversary this month, reflecting the rising demand for air conditioning for heating and cooling in both residential and commercial properties across London.

It comes as this summer broke records for being the warmest in the UK - with mean temperatures from 1 June to 31 August averaging at 16.10°C.

From startup to one of London’s best air conditioning specialists

Founded in 2020 by a father-and-son team, Debonair Cooling has transformed from a side business into one of London’s best air conditioning providers, with a reputation for premium heating and cooling solutions.

With consistent monthly revenues between £100,000 and £150,000 in 2025, the company has established itself as a trusted choice for homeowners and businesses seeking reliable air conditioning installations.

"We're really proud of what we've built here at Debonair Cooling," said founder, Aria Toupchi.

"We started small, with just one van and a few clients, and now we've got a team of experts and hundreds of happy customers.

“Reaching our five year anniversary with record sales reflects both the hard work of our engineers and the growing demand for high-quality air conditioning for heating and cooling across London.”

Delivering five-star heating and cooling solutions across London

Debonair Cooling currently holds one of the highest ratings in the sector, with more than 245 verified five-star Google reviews, making it one of the highest-rated air conditioning and heating specialists in London.

The company supplies and installs premium systems from leading manufacturers including Daikin, Carrier, Lennox, and Trane.

Following a major rebrand in 2024, transitioning from Barnet Refrigeration to Debonair Cooling, the company has expanded its fleet, grown its engineering team, and invested in new property to support operations.

Rising Demand for Air Conditioning in London

The surge in sales reflects wider market trends. With rising summer temperatures and changing attitudes toward air conditioning in London, demand for heating and cooling systems is increasing rapidly among homeowners and businesses.

Debonair Cooling’s investment in staff, digital presence, and premium technology has positioned it as a leading provider of air conditioning for heating and cooling solutions while maintaining high service standards.

Air conditioning solutions from homes to businesses across the UK

The company plans to expand further across London and into new UK markets. With revenues reinvested into growth and a strong digital presence.

Debonair Cooling aims to strengthen its position as one of the country’s leading heating and cooling specialists.

“Our vision is to build a nationally recognised brand in air conditioning and heating,” added Aria. “We’ve proven what can be achieved in just five years, and this is only the beginning.”

About Debonair Cooling

Debonair Cooling is a London-based specialist in energy-efficient air conditioning, heating, and cooling solutions for both residential and commercial clients across London, offering bespoke systems designed to improve air quality and environment without compromising design or performance.