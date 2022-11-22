Zoe Bennett said the animals killed 17-year-old Milly after breaking free from their owner - the horrific attack only ending when two passers-by intervened. She bundled the injured moggy into her car but it died on the way to the emergency vets. Zoe, of Longfield Road, Crookes, had adopted Milly a year earlier following the death of a family friend.

Now she is appealing for help to trace the owner of the dogs, who she says offered no help and fled with them.

She added: “I'm so heartbroken to say Milly got killed by two greyhounds outside her own home. The owner got his dogs out of the car outside where I live with no leads or muzzles on, to take them to the park.

Milly was ‘minding her own business’ outside her home when she was killed.

Most Popular

“They saw my lovely 17-year-old cat just sitting minding her own business outside the house. She never went far from home but loved to just get out a bit.

“I’ve not really slept and I’m getting more and more angry that he just drove off. If he had helped and hung around and apologised it wouldn’t have been as bad.”

Zoe reported the incident to the police and says a neighbour’s CCTV picked up a blue Vauxhall Zafira driven by a man in his late forties on the street at 1.50pm on Saturday, November 19.

She added: “I thanked the lovely ladies who intervened, one even had a cut hand. They covered Milly up and waited for me to arrive.

Milly with one of Zoe's other pets.

“These dogs, it is what they are bred to do, it’s their natural instinct. People normally have muzzles on them or a lead. The man was unloading them to take them to the Bolehills but they ran across the road. I worry this could happen to another cat or even a small dog. The police said it was a crime.”