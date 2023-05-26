Owls fans are being warned of long journeys, long queues and busy services as they travel to Wembley for the Play Off Final.

Network Rail engineering works will mean fewer services on Bank Holiday Monday May 29 when Sheffield Wednesday play Barnsley to decide who gets promoted to the Championship.

The Owls are set to have almost 44,000 fans at Monday's showpiece fixture while Barnsley have sold more than 20,000 tickets. A temporary schedule will see one train per hour connecting London St Pancras to Sheffield.

Neil Grabham, customer services director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are advising Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling Bank Holiday Monday to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to complete their journeys. Saturday marks the start of a 16 day stretch of engineering works where there will be fewer Intercity services to Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield, and journey times will be extended.”

Owls fans are being warned of long journeys, long queues and busy services as they travel to Wembley for the Play Off Final.

Most Popular

Midland Mainline tracks are being upgraded from Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 11.