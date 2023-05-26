News you can trust since 1887
Owls fans heading to Play Off Final at Wembley warned of travel chaos due to Network Rail engineering works

Owls fans are being warned of long journeys, long queues and busy services as they travel to Wembley for the Play Off Final.
By David Walsh
Published 26th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Network Rail engineering works will mean fewer services on Bank Holiday Monday May 29 when Sheffield Wednesday play Barnsley to decide who gets promoted to the Championship.

The Owls are set to have almost 44,000 fans at Monday's showpiece fixture while Barnsley have sold more than 20,000 tickets. A temporary schedule will see one train per hour connecting London St Pancras to Sheffield.

Neil Grabham, customer services director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are advising Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling Bank Holiday Monday to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to complete their journeys. Saturday marks the start of a 16 day stretch of engineering works where there will be fewer Intercity services to Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield, and journey times will be extended.”

    Midland Mainline tracks are being upgraded from Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 11.

